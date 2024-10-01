1 Oct
A series of free video and audio support offering information and practical advice on dealing with symptoms has been launched by WellVet.
WellVet has announced the completion of its comprehensive suite of free menopause resources for veterinary team members.
The 23 bitesize videos and audio include information and practical advice based on the pillars of lifestyle medicine and the neuropsychology of hormones and are aimed at both individuals impacted directly by symptoms of perimenopause and those wanting to support them.
The site also includes links to additional resources, including a short animation produced in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh raising awareness about the importance of this topic.
As part of the project, WellVet director Liz Barton also founded the peer-support group Veterinary Menopause Chats on Facebook as a space for veterinary team members to share their experiences, knowledge and ideas for help.
Dr Barton said: “We now know that for more than half of veterinary team members, perimenopause symptoms impact their mental health, and a third report a significant impact on their working life and career. Symptoms typically occur between the ages of 40 to 60 years, and can last for a decade or more with significant health impacts including cardiovascular, neurological and orthopaedic disease.
“We also know that misdiagnosis is common and women often wait until symptoms are severe and debilitating before seeking help. These videos will empower individuals to take control of their symptom monitoring, have meaningful conversations with medical professionals, and make adjustments to improve their health and well-being. The content also provides guidance to help all of us support friends, family, colleagues and clients who may be impacted.”
Resources can be accessed via the WellVet website.
WellVet is also exploring research collaborations to better understand the impact on veterinary team members. Anyone interested in getting involved or sponsoring the next phases of this vital work is warmly invited to contact liz@wellvet.co.uk