While this may seem intuitively obvious to some, being mindful of the different starting points from which your recommendation will be received greatly improves the likelihood of achieving concordance. This is tied to the role of personal beliefs and values in decision making. We instinctively evaluate how a recommendation fits with our worldview; if it resonates, we are more likely to agree; if it creates cognitive dissonance, or discomfort from conflicting beliefs, we may reject it outright.