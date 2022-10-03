3 Oct 2022
Delegates from across the UK and Europe attended the annual Vet Dynamics conference where a star-studded line-up spoke on the theme of “Stealing Fire: Rebuilding the Veterinary Profession”.
Alan Robinson speaking at the 2022 Vet Dynamics conference.
Almost 200 delegates attended the annual conference of the UK’s largest independent veterinary community last month.
Vet Dynamics hosted its annual congress at the De Vere Cotswold Water Park Hotel from 22 to 24 September, with attendees coming from as far afield as Ireland, Belgium and Denmark for the hotly anticipated event.
This year’s theme was “Stealing Fire: Rebuilding the Veterinary Profession”, with a line-up of speakers from inside and outside the sector covering a range of topics, as well as showcasing some of the “fire” stolen from other industries and technologies, which is now being adapted into new business models within independent practices.
Two days of workshops and lectures featured the likes of VMG president Rich Casey, Garden Vets chief executive Sheldon Middleton, IT expert Jack Peploe, Jacqui Skelly from Elanco, VetLed’s Dan Tipney and Olivia Oginska of Vet Gone Real.
Vet Dynamics founder Alan Robinson, who also spoke at conference, said: “Our conference strives to provide optimal solutions to systemic issues running throughout the veterinary profession. To create brighter futures.
“This year, the theme ‘Stealing Fire: Rebuilding the Veterinary Profession’ saw some amazing speakers who showcased exactly what was promised; what is needed – a re-invention of veterinary business, education, human capital management and technology. We owe its huge success to everyone involved and everyone who attended.
“The optimism and energy was infectious. Conversations are already being continued back in practice. Support for peers, shown in the Vetlife auction, was just astounding.
“And hopefully our conference – and this brilliant community – continues to be a conduit for positive change.”
On Friday night, delegates attended a gala dinner where the traditional Vetlife auction – compered by president Graham Dick – raised almost £28,000 for the charity, which helps provide emotional, financial and mental health support to the veterinary community.
The event also featured a busy exhibition and the annual award ceremony for Vet Dynamics members, with Cockburn Vets in Coalville winning the high-performing teams and culture award.