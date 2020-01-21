21 Jan 2020
Improved facilities are a step closer for a Kettering veterinary practice thanks to progress on a £1.3 million new hospital project.
Milestone external works on a new £1.3 million veterinary hospital have been completed and the internal fit-out is now due to begin.
Once finished, the new three-storey home for Northlands Veterinary Hospital in Kettering, Northamptonshire, will feature:
Independent rooms will be created for the practice’s ultrasound machine, digital x-ray and £150,000 CT scanner.
The work will be a major upgrade for Northlands and its local sister practice The Avenue Veterinary Clinic – part of the VetPartners veterinary group.
The project, which has a budget of around £1.3 million, is part of a £20 million investment in new practice sites by VetPartners in 2020.