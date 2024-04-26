26 Apr
Ensuring appropriate and proportionate care is individually tailored to the needs of animals and clients will be the overriding theme at this year’s BVA Live.
Organisers said contextualised care would be the focus for all streams at the 2024 event, taking place at the NEC in Birmingham from 6 to 7 June.
The contextualised care concept includes an understanding of owner finances, lifestyle, preferences and ability to provide suitable care. This year’s event will also include equine and farm sessions for the first time.
Programme content for 2024 will include:
BVA officers, namely president Anna Judson, senior vice-president Malcolm Morley and junior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux, will lead debates delving into contentious issues in the BVA Interactive Zone, which is returning to the event.
Dr Judson said: “This has been an incredibly challenging year for the profession, with the review by the Competitions and Marketing Authority prompting increased scrutiny of the value of veterinary care.
“We know that all veterinary professionals strive to provide the best possible care for the animals they see and we hope our focus on contextualised care at BVA Live provides a timely opportunity to explore this concept in more depth and consider how it can be applied in practice to support both decision-making and communication with clients.”
Full details are at https://bvalive.vetshow.com/