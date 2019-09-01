A I try to programme the clinical streams by thinking about the challenges that vets face in general practice and by framing the lectures around solving problems, addressing misconceptions, and ideally, bringing new evidence-based knowledge to the audience. The lecturers are very firmly briefed that the lectures must not be about showcasing the wonderful things they can do as specialists, but how their knowledge, experience, research etc can help vets in general practice enhance their practice for the benefit of their patients and clients. Some of my ideas come from things that scare me when I am consulting on a Saturday morning in a local practice, some come from my experience of the misconceptions vets may have because things have changed since they graduated – or the issues weren’t particularly well taught at undergraduate level.