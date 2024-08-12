12 Aug
Practice leaders say it is “an honour” to be able to help animals living at a sanctuary that helps older and terminally ill pet owners.
A Cornish veterinary practice has given its backing to the work of a national charity that supports older and terminally ill pet owners.
The Mounts Bay Veterinary Centre in Longrock, near Penzance, has begun a new partnership with The Cinnamon Trust, which will see it become the main care provider for small animals at the nearby Poldarves Farm Sanctuary.
The site is one of two that the trust runs to offer homes for pets that are elderly or have ongoing medical needs from across the UK.
Practice director Luke Stevens said: “It is such an honour to provide veterinary services for the pets at the Cornwall sanctuary.
“Having been involved in the care of the charity’s fostered pets over many years, it is our great privilege to take up this role, ensuring a healthy and happy retirement for the pets in their care.”
Cinnamon Trust chief executive Patrick Williams said he was “thrilled” by the new arrangement between the sanctuary and the practice.
He added: “Working with one of the few remaining independent veterinary practices in Cornwall will enhance the family feel that everyone at The Cinnamon Trust is passionate about.”