15 Mar
Contribution will be presented during the Cornwall Veterinary Association’s annual CPD day next month.
A regional BVA branch has announced plans for its annual CPD day next month, including the presentation of a £10,000 donation to Vetlife.
The Cornwall Veterinary Association (CVA) will hand over the contribution during the event at Duchy College Rosewarne, near Camborne, on Saturday 29 April.
A CVA spokesperson said: “This is a fantastic contribution from a small, but vibrant BVA division.”
Philippa Welsh, a Vetlife helpline volunteer, will give the day’s headline lecture.
Officials have outlined details of three streams that will be running throughout the day, which has been organised by CVA council members. Proceeds from the day will also be given to charity.
The companion animal stream will cover subjects such as gastrointestinal surgery, diabetes mellitus, canine allergic skin disease, collapsed creatures and how to deal with difficult people.
Topics on the nursing stream agenda include running clinics, Schedule 3 nursing, wound management, hips and elbow scoring, and dermatology.
Meanwhile, the equine stream will cover topics including donkey health, ophthalmology, diagnostic imaging, emergencies in the field and how to thrive in equine practice.
A special offer for campsite accommodation and a surfing discount are also being made available.
Anyone interested in attending is advised to email thecvacouncil@gmail.com.