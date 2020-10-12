Mr Arpino added that the next six months would be crucial for practices across the UK hit hard by COVID-19. He said: “No one has a crystal ball, but it seems likely that the next six months will be quite telling – once the vaccine backlog has cleared, we need to find a way to identify how to rebuild incremental sales generated by making positive recommendations for preventive care. But the profession has done well to rebound so quickly and – given the intelligence and creativity of the vets, RVNs and practice managers out there – I’m sure the profession will continue to perform reasonably strongly and be well positioned for a strong bounce back when conditions improve.”