Untimely deaths and/or avoidable suffering, due to euthanasia being either premature or wrongly delayed. For clients. Clients have a legitimate interest in having peace of mind about their euthanasia decision. However, approximately 30% of bereaved owners may be haunted by their euthanasia decision (Dawson and Campbell, 2009; Rémillard, 2014). Although animal welfare is the vet’s primary consideration, to ignore the client’s interest arguably falls short of our professional obligation to treat our clients fairly (RCVS, 2012). In comparable cases in human medicine (for example, discussing treatment withdrawal from a terminally ill child), doctors’ knowledge of psychosocial factors and evidence-based communication typically improves peace of mind for all concerned (Truog et al, 2006).

For veterinary professionals. Our primary aim is to preserve life, while allowing for the mentational limits of our patients. Yet we are also obliged to seek an end to our patients' lives – typically when certain, usually uncontrollable, suffering exists or is in immediate prospect. Euthanising our patients in these, or more contentious, circumstances creates understandable distress for a significant minority of us (Rohlf and Bennett, 2005; Rollin, 2011).

The aforementioned problems might be minimised through use of compassionate, but clear, in-practice guidelines, to which we and our clients might turn in cases of disagreement. Various bodies offer general guidance (BVA, 2009; RCVS, 2012; BSAVA, 2013). However, it is impossible – and not their purpose – for these to specify the communication needed to reach consensus with each client. Also, they say little about how best to consider a client’s interests. Thus, they are removed from the reality of our individual consulting rooms and, in my experience, cannot help in the immediacy and particularity of each case.