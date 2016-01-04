4 Jan
The most troubling euthanasia cases typically concern client reluctance to consent to urgently needed euthanasia or requests to euthanise healthy animals for apparently trivial reasons (Batchelor and McKeegan, 2012; Avery, 2013).
Here, the author outlines the context of these difficulties and proposes in-house guidelines can be a useful tool in helping practices allay disagreements about euthanasia.
When the need for euthanasia is disputed, other factors may compound the difficulties:
Few owners seem to seek non-veterinary euthanasia, and we are arguably not responsible for such a death if it was impossible for us to affect (Yeates 2009). Yet our natural concern remains – if we refuse euthanasia, a client may pursue an alternative that causes their animal to suffer. Thus, we may agree to euthanise healthy animals for trivial reasons – and suffer nagging regret.
Unlike many human hospitals, practices don’t have clinical ethics committees to provide guidance. Consequently, many vets take an ad hoc approach to troubling euthanasia cases, relying on some combination of:
The above normative approach is, largely, a layperson’s approach – due to lack of training historically and the ongoing lack of mainstream CPD. Although euthanasia is the final common pathway of many clinical conditions that are repeatedly covered in CPD, and veterinary well-being is likewise becoming a common topic, neither stream typically offers delegates much help with the nitty gritty of end-of-life decision making and related ethics and communication.
The results of this collective oversight can be undesirable, for our patients, our clients and ourselves:
The aforementioned problems might be minimised through use of compassionate, but clear, in-practice guidelines, to which we and our clients might turn in cases of disagreement. Various bodies offer general guidance (BVA, 2009; RCVS, 2012; BSAVA, 2013). However, it is impossible – and not their purpose – for these to specify the communication needed to reach consensus with each client. Also, they say little about how best to consider a client’s interests. Thus, they are removed from the reality of our individual consulting rooms and, in my experience, cannot help in the immediacy and particularity of each case.
The killing of our patients for the right reasons is part of our professional privilege and related position of high public trust. To have practice guidelines on end-of-life accords with that trust and shows leadership to our teams and our clients. Moreover, most practices already state their values. It is, therefore, also reasonable to specify practice guidelines on euthanasia.
The guidelines would help vets and owners make the best choice in difficult end-of-life circumstances.
As with the wider societal ethic for humans (Rollin, 2009), the guidelines would probably rest on several ethical cornerstones, such as:
A draft might be reviewed by clients – to identify any undue paternalism and to check readability – and should be double-checked with the RCVS and the indemnity body.
Considerations