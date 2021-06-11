11 Jun 2021
InsightOne promises to empower veterinary practices through insights and first-to-market innovation with its tiered support and software offering.
Covetrus has launched a full-service consultancy solution to the UK veterinary market.
With novel technology created in-house, Covetrus promises to empower veterinary practices through insights and first-to-market innovation with its tiered support and software offering.
The fully automated analytics software extrapolates streams of data from integrated practice management software and presents it in an analytics dashboard.
Bespoke key performance indicator dashboards enable practitioners to see how they are performing in line with annual, pre-defined business goals such as sales targets.
Alongside software services and one-to-one consultancy support, InsightOne members will also be able to access a suite of educational resources, including bespoke marketing templates developed by the Covetrus marketing team.
Users can also learn about sustainability in health care, discover how to reduce compassion fatigue in their wellness portal, and access hours of free CPD.