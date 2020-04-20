20 Apr 2020
US-based veterinary diagnostics leader Idexx says it “does not expect this veterinary test to have an impact on human COVID-19 testing or test availability”.
A global leader in veterinary diagnostics and software has today (20 April) announced the availability of a RealPCR test for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) for pets.
US-based Idexx Laboratories said the test will be available to veterinarians in North America this week and will continue to roll out across most of the world – including the UK – in the coming weeks.
Test results will be analysed in the company’s 80 laboratories worldwide.
Asked by Vet Times if the tests may impact on the current shortage of tests for human medicine, the company said: “Idexx does not expect this veterinary test to have an impact on human COVID-19 testing or test availability.”
Idexx said it is launching the test in response to customer demand and growing evidence that, in rare cases, pets living with COVID-19-positive humans can be at risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Idexx president and chief executive Jay Mazelsky said: “We have continued to monitor the rapidly evolving public health crisis worldwide, paying special attention to the effects on pets.
“While there is currently no evidence that dogs or cats play a role in transmitting the disease to humans, it became clear offering the test was the right thing to do when we saw clinical evidence that pets – especially cats and ferrets – can, in rare cases, be at risk for infection.
“And, we heard from our customers around the globe that veterinarians needed a testing option.”
The company’s human health business, OPTI Medical Systems, is advancing support of human COVID-19 testing with the development of a PCR test kit, enabled by IDEXX’s expertise in livestock PCR test development and manufacturing.
OPTI has validated a PCR test kit specifically developed for use in humans and intended primarily for limited initial distribution to existing customers that are active in human COVID-19 testing. It said: “This initiative is in an early stage of development.”