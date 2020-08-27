27 Aug 2020
ReCoVa-19 created with programme and app that allows practices to “bring veterinary professionals back to the workplace with confidence”.
Leading scientist Tony Cooke.
A new company has been set up after experts developed an affordable, accurate and bespoke COVID-19 testing and wellness programme.
ReCoVa-19, based in Cambridge, said the accurate and bespoke programme “allows practices to bring veterinary professionals back to the workplace with confidence”.
The programme can identify both asymptomatic and presymptomatic spreaders, which none of the routine testing programmes can currently identify.
ReCoVa-19 is offering employers options – either a proactive solution to test for COVID-19 infection and immunity or to monitor health and provide reactive testing for suspected infections.
A UKAS-accredited ISO 15189 laboratory is being used, backed by a management portal to allow for confidential and paperless handling of all data.
A wellness and symptom checker app with a 15-second employee check-in, allowing for symptoms to be flagged and antigen testing provided if necessary, is a feature of the programme.
The company is also offering antibody tests within Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency guidelines.
Ahead of its launch, the team attracted the interest of occupational health companies, production companies, film crews and travel companies keen to do business safely in the “new normal” environment. The programmes are now being actively used across those sectors.
Tony Cooke, chief executive at Cambridge Clinical Laboratories and part of the ReCoVa-19 management team, said: “Businesses such as veterinary practices are struggling to serve the needs of their clients while also protecting their employees in their role as essential workers. Vets also recognise the value of reliable testing at a sustainable cost and the best practice approach.
“Concerns over obligations with regard to the health and safety of employees, and uncertainty are significant barriers to normal working practices, but with the level of testing and support we can provide that’s no longer necessary.”
More information is available on the ReCoVa-19 website or via email.