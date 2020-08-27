27 Aug 2020
Veterinary Marketing Association will offer range of bite-sized and easy-to-follow video tutorials, marketing templates and guides on wide range of marketing topics.
A CPD platform providing bespoke help animal marketers as been launched by the Veterinary Marketing Association (VMA).
The VMA CPD Academy is an education platform developed exclusively for VMA members, said the organisation.
The portal offers a range of bite-sized and easy-to-follow video tutorials, marketing templates and guides on various marketing topics, and can be accessed online.
Liz Rawlings (pictured), chairing the VMA, said: “We understand that now, more than ever, animal health marketers are keen to access digital tools to support them in achieving marketing goals.
“Whether marketers want to improve their presence on LinkedIn, understand how to reach and engage social influencers or work on improving their brand, the VMA CPD Academy contains a host of materials that will help members achieve their marketing goals.
“The VMA has collaborated with some top names working in animal health marketing to provide what we believe is a unique platform for anyone involved in animal health and veterinary marketing. We are really excited to share this platform providing knowledge, ideas and top tips to help members achieve marketing excellence in the workplace.”
For anyone in marketing or the veterinary sector, the VMA New Marketing Talent Hub will be launched soon to support colleagues looking to forge a career in animal health marketing.