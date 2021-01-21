21 Jan 2021
Farm teams from two existing practices join forces to create Cross Counties Farm Vets, which will serve large parts of central England.
Clinical directors Jessica Swiestowska (left) and Alex Rowley.
Farm teams from two existing practices have joined forces to create a new practice to serve central England – Cross Counties Farm Vets.
Serving Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire, Warwickshire and Bedfordshire, the new practice combines the expertise and experience of two existing farm departments into one unit featuring nine dedicated farm vets.
Cross Counties has been formed from the farm vet teams of Westpoint Farm Vets in Welford, Northamptonshire, and Broughton Veterinary Group in Lutterworth, Leicestershire. Part of VetPartners, it will remain at separate branch sites for now, but eventually will move to a new site.
Vets Alex Rowley and Jessica Swiestowska will become clinical directors at the new practice, alongside current Broughton clinical director Hannah Morrison, leading a team of nine vets who all previously worked at Westpoint Daventry and Broughton.
Dr Rowley said: “We have a new name and a bigger team, but there will still be vets who are familiar to clients, so there will be continuity and farmers can be reassured their chosen vet will still be there. There will be improvements to the service, which makes this extremely exciting for everyone involved.”
Dr Rowley added: “We will have a stronger veterinary team, sharing their expertise, knowledge and experience. There will also be a much bigger team of veterinary support staff to help with blood sampling for TB, and a stronger admin team for improved efficiency and service.
“The new practice is going to be modern and forward-thinking. We firmly believe that farm efficiency and profitability is driven by animal health, and we aim to provide farmers with the best clinical and advisory services to maximise the health and productivity of their livestock.”