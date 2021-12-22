22 Dec 2021
Crown Vets in Inverness has been given the go ahead to move its practice to a new site in the Culduthel area in the west of the city.
Clinical director Bruce Nevill (centre) outside what will be the new Highland Vet Referrals. Image: © IVC Evidensia.
A Highlands practice has received planning permission for a new referral centre set to open in the summer of next year.
Highland Vet Referrals, which will move into a brand new building in the Culduthel area in the west of the city, is due to open during the summer of 2022, creating six new jobs.
The new centre, which will see the existing Crown Vets referrals service relocate from its current site on Argyle Street, will accept patients referred from veterinary practices across the Highlands, while Crown Vets will then offer an expanded first opinion veterinary service for pets at its Argyle Street premises.
Sandra Campbell, practice director at Crown Vets, said: “We are at maximum capacity at our current first opinion and referrals practice in Argyle Street.
“Our new 3,000sq ft referral practice will include state-of-the-art equipment and extended clinical services including two new dedicated operating theatres, three consulting rooms, separate cat and dog wards, and a new CT scanner. The practice will offer pets a wide scope of surgical procedures, including spinal surgery, which has never been provided in the region before.
“Along with this new space to grow our services for pet owners, our team of dedicated vets and nurses are passionate about ensuring the best outcomes and the highest standards of care for pets in our city which, like many others throughout the UK, has a growing pet population.”
The IVC Evidensia-owned Highland Vet Referrals will be headed up by clinical director, Bruce Nevill. The group also plans to create job opportunities for six new roles at the new facility, including a dedicated surgical nursing team.
John Turkington, head of referral developments in the UK for IVC Evidensia, said: “We are delighted that permission has been granted for our new practice, which will be the leading veterinary referrals facility in the north of Scotland.
“Our new Inverness practice is being designed to enable the best outcomes for our pet patients, with cutting-edge technology and highly experienced staff. By investing in our profession and people, we can help future-proof our provisions and support our dedicated teams on the frontline in Inverness. IVC Evidensia recognises that the best way of delivering this is through local leadership with clinical freedom.”