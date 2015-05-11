5. Don’t fuel the fire with junk food

Food influences our mood. Our physical state affects our attitude. If you want to be a happy and positive person, you’ve got to take care of yourself. One thing I’ve noticed in high-stress environments is the tendency to give in to unhealthy cravings. If you’ve got a bickering team, low morale and depressed enthusiasm, don’t fuel the destructive fires with sugar. When we’re under pressure our body secretes cortisol, a primary stress hormone. Cortisol instructs our brains to crave quick-energy foods such as sugar and simple starches. That’s great if you need to escape a thundering Tyrannosaurus rex. The problem is what happens an hour or two after the perceived T rex threat is gone? Your body craves rest, you become depressed, seek solitude, and can get quite cranky if bothered. In other words, a normally nasty employee takes it to an unholy terrifying level.