13 Jun
Rob Kelly plans to develop a flexible curriculum with a core focus on enabling veterinary professionals to tailor their development for a lifelong career in general first opinion practice.
CVS Group has announced a new head of clinical veterinary education.
Rob Kelly will work on developing clinical education across the group’s broad and diverse veterinary team – from students on placements, new graduates entering the profession to colleagues in general practice and those wishing to pursue a niche veterinary interest.
Dr Kelly graduated from the University of Liverpool with an MSc in veterinary parasitology, and worked in first opinion small animal and livestock practices across dairy, beef and sheep. This included in the north of England, Scotland, and on livestock projects in Latin America and Africa.
After stints at the universities of Glasgow and Edinburgh, he also attained the RCVS advanced practitioner status in production animal practice.
On his new appointment, Dr Kelly said: “I want to support clinical skills development, advance animal health and improve associated livelihoods, through accessible and evidence-led veterinary education.
“With more than 80% of UK veterinary professionals working in general practice, my aim is to develop a range of accessible courses to develop the veterinary professional – to benefit their career and animals under their care.”
He added: “I hope to use a supported structured approach, to improve personal confidence and clinical competence using blended learning approaches. This is so individuals can reflect on their own abilities to inform their educational choices.
“Moving forward, I envision developing a flexible curriculum with a core focus on enabling veterinary professionals to tailor their development for a lifelong career in general first opinion practice.”
An in-house CVS team of 35, including vets and VNs, develop its educational content, with 60% of CVS’ courses delivered internally.