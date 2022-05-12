12 May
Group makes commitment to pay a minimum of 3% more than the National Minimum Wage or National Living Wage across the business.
CVS Group has announced today (12 May) that it is committed to paying a minimum of 3% more than the National Minimum Wage or National Living Wage across its business.
The corporate group has more than 500 practices across the UK, the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland, and said it has made the move to combat the rising cost of living.
CVS was the first veterinary group to provide enhanced pay during maternity leave, and also offers colleagues up to eight weeks’ holiday in total each year – including the option to buy up to two weeks of holiday and rewards to colleagues for long periods of service.
Alongside the pay improvements, CVS is implementing a range of working practices designed to enhance colleagues’ well-being and work-life balance, including improved out-of-hours cover.
Ben Jacklin, chief operating officer at CVS, said: “At CVS, over the past few years, we have been pursuing our clear vision to be the veterinary company people most want to work for, and we value every single one of our colleagues across the group – not least those colleagues on lower pay ranges across a range of support roles, who are critical to us providing the best possible care to animals.
“At a time when the cost of living is on the rise, we felt that to truly deliver on our vision we needed to act now and make a commitment to support colleagues with these cost pressures.”