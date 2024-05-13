13 May
Company says ECCelerate aims to help staff improve outcomes for both day and night emergency cases.
CVS has created an in-depth training programme to help its vets develop confidence and competence in emergency and critical care (ECC) cases.
The training programme, know as ECCelerate, will ensure vets deliver the best outcomes for every case they see, whether in the day or at night.
CVS said the aim was for its colleagues to be confident delivering care in ECC situations with the equipment and medication they have available.
The 18 to 24-month ECCelerate programme can be tailored to individual needs, and includes five days of practical skills training plus online resources.
Monthly topics and discussion forums also feature in the programme, which is delivered by vet and nurse trainers.
Nigel Stansbie, head of learning at CVS, said: “I am excited about the opportunity that ECCelerate provides for vets within CVS to further their skills, and ultimately deliver better clinical outcomes for some of the most challenging cases that they will see.
“I also hope that it serves to relieve the onset of any anxiety oftentimes felt when vets are presented with emergency cases.”
The course starts in June 2024.