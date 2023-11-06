6 Nov
A new clinical governance framework that bosses hope can also help to support the work of the wider profession has been unveiled by the CVS Group.
The 20-page document was published following its approval by delegates during the company’s annual conference on Friday 3 November.
Officials say the paper, which offers a six-part definition of the term “quality of care” and identifies five key values for clinical improvements, has been in development for the past year.
CVS CVO Paul Higgs said: “We hope that this framework is useful for everybody in our profession.
“Understanding the real benefits of a fantastic clinical governance framework and the psychological safety culture that must underpin it can have hugely positive impact on the well-being of our profession, our clients and our patients.
“It provides a safe way for us to understand our current working practices and identify change where needed.”
The paper argued that quality of care is “complex, multifactorial and must be individualised to every situation”.
The paper added that “no longer can we consider the ‘textbook’ approach to be the right one if it does not account for the full context of our patients”, defining high-quality care in six ways:
Mr Higgs added: “Defining ‘quality of care’ is essential for us to understand what we are trying to achieve with that change.
“To cultivate the right environment, we must also commit to behaviours that engage inclusively, challenge fairly and encourage sustainable accountability.”
The company has also committed itself to setting up an integrated care council to oversee the strategy, together with clinical advisory committees in each of its main work areas.
Support materials will also be made available to staff through its Knowledge Hub.