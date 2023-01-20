20 Jan
Group says launch of health scheme to look after colleagues’ financial, physical and mental well-being supports its long-term vision to be veterinary company people most want to work for.
CVS Group has introduced a health cash plan for team members that covers financial, physical and mental well-being.
In what it said supports its long-term vision to be the veterinary company people most want to work for, CVS said the scheme would be on an opt-in basis to all colleagues in the UK and Ireland.
Team members will be able to claim back the cost on a range of medical treatments – including dental, optical, physiotherapy and specialist appointments – and receive payments within five working days.
GP telephone and video appointments, well-being tools and online health assessments also feature as part of the plan, with participants able to add dependent children and a partner to their plans.
CVS said it would also be offering colleagues in the UK access to competitively priced private medical insurance, and critical illness cover and life insurance would also be available as an additional supplement at competitive rates.
Helen Finney, group HR director at CVS, said: “During this cost of living crisis, it is even more important for us to help fund and support the health of our team. Our new schemes will further help colleagues to look after their financial, physical and mental well-being, and access treatment and support as and when they need it.”
Other CVS benefits include savings schemes and a rewards scheme that offers a weekly allowance to spend on treats or classes.
CVS has 474 practices and referral centres in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.