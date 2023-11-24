24 Nov
Thought to be the first in the profession, the hub includes training, CPD, resources and specific support.
CVS has launched what is thought to be the first knowledge hub dedicated to the role of patient care assistants (PCAs).
In launching its PCA Hub, CVS said it wanted to provide a foundation to promote the role that many in the veterinary sector are less aware of.
It will feature CPD, training, resources and support materials designed specifically for PCAs, with courses spanning theatre practice, dispensary, lab skills, consulting skills, neonatal care and patient care.
Types of training include bitesize learning to an in-depth Level 2 Certificate in Veterinary Care Support Apprenticeship and is delivered through articles, videos and webinars.
Rob Kelly, head of clinical veterinary education at CVS, said: “We want our patient care assistants to have better job satisfaction and to make their day-to-day jobs more rewarding. We also want practices to understand the skills they have and to use them to their full potential, while freeing up other clinical staff to do other jobs.
“So this new hub for the first time provides all of the training, resources and support required by our patient care assistants – in a one-stop shop.
“The courses have been specifically designed to provide our PCAs with their own CPD. A lot of PCAs will also go on to become student vet nurses, so giving them this foundation will hugely help them with their future studies.”
Full information of the PCA hub and others on client care and leadership are at CVS’ specific website.