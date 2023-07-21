21 Jul
The company claims hundreds of its staff have already enrolled on the programme, which is also being made available to other veterinary professionals.
The CVS Group has launched a new course covering equity, diversity and inclusion, which is being made available to all UK practices.
Hundreds of staff have already enrolled on to the programme, which the company believes is the first of its kind to be developed specifically for the veterinary sector.
The course – Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for all – has been divided into seven sections and offers two hours of CPD.
Course developers Nimisha Patel-Cook and Claire Dennison said the course content is relevant to both clinical and non-clinical personnel.
They said: “We want to increase the levels of diversity within the veterinary community, but to achieve and sustain more diverse workforces, we know we need to foster inclusive and equitable workplaces. Everyone plays a part in that.
“In time, we hope that it contributes to an inclusive and psychologically safe culture for all within the sector.”
The course covers topics including definitions of diversity and inclusion, bias, prejudice, protected characteristics and discrimination, as well as how non-discriminative behaviours could be challenged.
The company said more than 600 staff have already enrolled on the programme, which is available online.