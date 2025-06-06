6 Jun 2025
More than 1,000 group employees in UK and Australia travel equivalent of seven times round the earth.
CVS employees from the UK and Australia have travelled a total weighted distance of 288,114km as part of the group’s annual Team Distance Challenge.
A total of 1,043 colleagues covered an equivalent of seven times around the earth, competing in 222 teams against each other throughout May.
Open to all employees in both countries at any fitness level, teams were often interdepartmental or from across local regions and core activities covered walking, running, swimming, cycling and rowing.
Colleagues registered their distance and tracked progress through a virtual map on the new Big Team Challenge app, which was designed to synch with most wrist-worn fitness trackers.
Prizes were awarded to winning teams, for distances covered and for each of the challenges held. An associated photography competition was also run where teams had to collect photos of buildings or objects while they were out exercising – including trig points, waterfalls and churches.
Ian Bellis, organiser and clinical director of CVS’ Equicall service, said: “Our Team Distance Challenge is a great way to get outdoors, get some exercise, and enjoy the company of friends and colleagues.
“We know exercise is an important aspect of maintaining good mental health. Studies show regular exercise reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety and improves overall cognitive function, plus, being outdoors in nature has a positive impact on mental well-being.
“So this makes our event hugely beneficial for all of our participants.”