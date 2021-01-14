14 Jan
New summer camp to offer practical experience to new vets, while up to 150 veterinary graduates will join CVS Graduate Programme in 2021.
CVS Group will offer up to 150 new vets a place on its graduate programme in 2021 – the largest intake since the scheme’s inception.
More than 500 graduates have already been provided with mentorship, training and a framework to grow and develop as veterinary professionals since the CVS Graduate Programme launched in 2015.
To enhance the programme in 2021, CVS is launching a summer camp for the first time. This will focus on helping young vets leaving university to enter the profession to develop their core practical skills, and increase knowledge and understanding of surgery and consulting.
The fully paid, three-week camp in August will feature a week of residential training, a week in a practice environment offering theatre experience and a week of applied online learning through the CVS KnowledgeHub learning portal.
Renate Weller, director of education at CVS Group, said: “We are extremely proud of the CVS Graduate Programme, and the support and opportunities it has provided new vets who are joining our business. People are at the heart of CVS and we are always striving to be the veterinary company that people most want to work for.”
Prof Weller added: “We are always looking to evolve and enhance the programme, so we are delighted to be launching the new summer camp, which we are confident will help our new recruits make the transition into working as a fully fledged vet as smooth and enjoyable as possible.
“It’s fantastic to be taking on so many new graduates and ensuring they have the knowledge, skills and behaviours required to thrive with us, while also ensuring that they become part of the family straight away. We look forward to welcoming the successful applicants later this year.”
The CVS Graduate Programme has a support network of mentors working alongside new vets and includes CPD days.