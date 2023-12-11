11 Dec
The scheme is intended to help managers after a policy of paid compassionate leave was introduced earlier this year.
A new webinar and guidance programme, intended to help managers support staff with pregnancy loss, has been launched by the CVS Group.
The move follows the introduction earlier this year of a specific policy providing a week’s paid compassionate leave for staff experiencing pregnancy loss prior to 24 weeks.
Senior RVN Sally Linghorn, who was part of the team that developed the scheme, said an enduring gap had been identified following the leave policy’s launch.
She said: “We felt our managers needed guidance and support on how to provide the more practical and emotional support on a day-to-day basis, if someone in their team experienced a loss.”
Although primarily aimed at line managers, the scheme is thought to be unique in the veterinary sector and its resources are available to all CVS staff.
The scheme includes material on understanding individual experiences and needs, help in the immediate aftermath of pregnancy loss, the impact of pregnancy loss on mental health, facilitating a return to work and the importance of regular follow-ups.
The project was developed with input from the company’s gender EDI group plus support from the Miscarriage Association.
Mrs Linghorn said: “As part of our strategy around colleague well-being and equity diversity and inclusion, we want to support our colleagues at all times – especially when facing the most difficult challenges in their life.”