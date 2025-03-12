12 Mar 2025
Bosses say they want the project to enhance the role of key client-facing staff and give them the chance of a “lifelong career”.
Gourleys Denton receptionist Sylvia Clayton in reception.
A major veterinary group has launched a new career pathway that it hopes will enhance the role of practice receptionists.
CVS Group leaders say they want to highlight the prospects of a “lifelong career” with the company, potentially progressing through to senior leadership roles.
The pathway has been developed by a 15-member panel, more than half of whom are receptionists themselves.
Although officials admit not all roles will be available at every practice, the group maintains the programme will provide opportunities for staff throughout its network.
Learning partner and project leader Philip Webb said: “Receptionists are one of the most important roles in practice.
“They are the first and oftentimes key point of contact for our clients and play an instrumental role in how the workload of a practice is managed.
“We hope that the structured information and learning within our pathway will build the skills of each of our frontline colleagues, enhance the role of the receptionist in our practices, and give clear guidance on how to progress.”
He added: “The objective of our new pathway is to show the opportunity of a lifelong career with CVS and where it could lead.
“It should give each and every receptionist the ability to take the direction in their career that they want to take.”
Leaders have already been briefed on the programme and officials say the pathway will also help practice bosses support staff development.