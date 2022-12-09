9 Dec 2022
Nine-year-old boxer-cross given 2% chance of survival enjoys second lease of life after successful surgery.
Daisy the boxer-cross has made a full recovery.
A stricken dog given a 2% chance of surviving a rare tumour has beaten the odds to make a full recovery.
Boxer-cross Daisy was referred for specialist care at Cave Veterinary Specialists in Somerset after drinking excessively and having a 20-second seizure, but is now enjoying a second lease of life following surgery.
Malcolm Jack, a specialist in small animal surgery, said: “Daisy was cared for by five different disciplines at the hospital – medicine, imaging, anaesthesia, surgery and nursing.”
Mr Jack added: “She had complete blood count and biochemistry, urinalysis, thoracic radiographs and an abdominal ultrasound which identified an adrenal mass.
“Further blood tests were performed to try to find out the type of mass, including an ACTH stimulation test, a low-dose dexamethasone suppression test and the measurement of plasma metanephrines.
“We then carried out a CT scan to better assess the extent of the mass and to investigate if it was invading the caudal vena cava, the large venous vessel in the abdomen, which takes blood to the heart.”
Mr Jack said he then operated to remove the adrenal tumour.
He said: “It is a challenging surgery, typically performed at referral practices and, in this case, it required the mass being carefully dissected off a long length of the caudal vena cava.
“Surgery proved successful and Daisy recovered well under the supervision of our nursing team, and was soon allowed home.”