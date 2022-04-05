5 Apr 2022
Fourth staging of British Veterinary Receptionist Association Congress to take place at Jurys Inn Hinckley Island Hotel in Leicestershire from 30 September to 1 October.
The British Veterinary Receptionist Association Congress offers the chance for front-of-house practice staff to meet their peers and share experiences.
The fourth staging of the only congress organised specifically for veterinary receptionists is to take place in Leicestershire from 30 September to 1 October.
The British Veterinary Receptionist Association (BVRA) Congress will cover topics including pet poisons, triage, sustainability, nutrition, developing your brand and insurance. StreetVet’s Jade Statt will be the keynote speaker.
More than 6,000 people are active members of the BVRA, which has also established the first index of registered veterinary receptionists (RVRs).
BVRA co-founder Kay Watson-Bray said: “Congress 2021 was an overwhelming success, with fantastic feedback from delegates.
“It was one of the first in-person events after the isolation of lockdowns, and veterinary receptionists relished the opportunity to meet up, support, share experiences and learn together.”
On empowering front-of-house staff, she said: “First impressions count and can take as little as seven seconds to be formed, so having highly valued, knowledgeable staff at the front desk is crucial in building valuable client relationships.”
Early bird booking for the congress, taking place at Jurys Inn Hinckley Island Hotel, is in place until the end of April. Further information is available on the BVRA website.