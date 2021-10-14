14 Oct 2021
Unit supplied to referral practice will be used by charity in new centre in the Galápagos Islands, which provides free care to animals, and trains vets in India and Thailand.
A pulse oximeter in use in a kitten undergoing anaesthesia at a Worldwide Veterinary Service centre in India.
Davies Veterinary Specialists has donated a pulse oximeter to the Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) to help the charity in its overseas projects.
The unit was given to Hertfordshire-based Davies by its equipment supplier PROACT Medical and the referral practice was able to donate it to an organisation of its choice.
WVS provides free care to animals across the world, training vets at its international training centres in India and Thailand.
Louise Clark, head of anaesthesia at Davies, said: “PROACT Medical is very generous with its support for veterinary anaesthesia in the developing world. This pulse oximeter is one of several essential pieces of kit that it has donated over recent years.
“[PROACT] asked us to find a suitable recipient for it and we chose the WVS for the amazing work it does for animals in need, wherever they are around the globe.”
WVS chief executive Luke Gamble said: “Thank you to Davies and to PROACT Medical for this exceptionally kind gift. Your generosity is especially welcomed after the challenging past 18 months of operation during the pandemic.
“We are sending this really great gift out to our new centre in the Galápagos Islands, where we are championing the control of street dogs to protect the wildlife conservation on the islands and support training of vets in South America who attend our surgical training programmes.”
Karl Kolodziejczyk, UK business manager for PROACT Medical, said: “We are delighted to hear that WVS will benefit from the donated equipment. It is very much the intention to support such great people whenever possible.”