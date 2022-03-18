18 Mar 2022
Hertfordshire practice donates more than £2,000 – equivalent to almost a third of its carbon emissions – to a tree planting project in the country.
From left: Ronan Doyle, clinical director; Lillian Twigg, head of nursing; and Ben Orton, hospital director.
Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hertfordshire is supporting the Forestal el Arriero Sustainable Forestry project in Uruguay by donating £2,250.
The amount represents 30% of Davies’ carbon emissions during 2020, via international credits.
The project in Uruguay represents the conversion of land in the east of the country, previously under extensive grazing by beef cattle, to high-quality and high-value timber production.
Forests are replanted after felling, providing continuous rotations of carbon capture while the initiative contributes to sustainable development in Uruguay in a number of ways, including through increased and improved employment, improve soil quality and an increase in exports.
Planting is planned and laid out to protect habitat connectivity, and forestry is expected to employ more than twice as many people in the region as the displaced grazing.
Davies’ donation is being carried out via Forest Carbon, a trusted Investors in the Environment (iiE) partner.
Rachel Evans, green group manager at Davies, said: “This inspiring project not only drives agricultural, forestry and landscape sustainability, but it also provides enhanced employment opportunities, preserves biodiversity and protects habitats.
“This is in line with our company values and beliefs of making a better world for animals by improving the health and well-being of people, animals and the planet, as well as being in line with our CPD biodiversity focus from last year.”
Davies holds Green level accreditation from iiE and the practice achieved a first for the veterinary profession in 2020 by winning the iiE Sustainability Influencer Business of the Year.
Last year, Davies became the Natural Environment Champion at the 2021 iiE Awards, while environmental sustainability lead for Linnaeus – which owns Davies – Ellie West collected the Webinar Vet Most Green Individual award.