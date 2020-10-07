7 Oct 2020
The multispecialist small animal referral hospital is encouraging team members to take up its 10,000 Steps challenge for mental health.
Davies team members will be taking on its 10,000 Steps challenge to highlight Mental Health Awareness Day.
Davies Veterinary Specialists is highlighting Mental Health Awareness Day (10 October) by encouraging team members to take up its 10,000 Steps challenge.
The Hertfordshire-based multispecialist small animal referral hospital hopes all team members will sign up for the challenge – which started on 5 October – and will run for four weeks, with teams of eight competing against each other to win a prize.
Verity Patch, a member of the Davies human resources team and a mental health first-aider, said: “Walking is just one of the ways we can keep our bodies and minds active during this difficult time [the COVID-19 pandemic].
“Walking briskly can help you burn excess calories, so maintain a healthy weight, and prevent health conditions, such as heart disease and high blood pressure. It also has a positive impact on our mental health, which is so important.”
As well as its steps challenge, Davies is also encouraging colleagues to participate in daily well-being sessions, including interval training and a mindfulness programme, in conjunction with health care partner Vitality.
Davies has a team of seven mental health first-aiders to support colleagues in need and, last year, signed up to the Charter for Employees who are Positive about Mental Health, which is a voluntary agreement seeking to support employers in working within the spirit of its positive approach.
The charter is one element of the Mindful Employer initiative, which is aimed at increasing awareness of mental health in the workplace, and supporting businesses in recruiting and retaining staff.
Davies has also formed a partnership with The Letchworth Centre for Healthy Living to give employees access to face-to-face counselling.