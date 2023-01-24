24 Jan 2023
Davies Veterinary Specialists is inviting vet nurses who are looking for a career move to an “access all areas” open day on Saturday 28 January at its hospital premises.
The open day at the Linnaeus-owned referral hospital, near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, promises “a day to remember”, with visitors being welcomed at 9am, tours beginning at 9:30am, Q&A sessions with the nursing team at 10am and the chance to meet hospital clinicians at 11am.
Head of nursing services at Davies, Lillian Twigg, said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to find out what it’s like to nurse at one of the UK’s largest veterinary hospitals.
“We’re offering a tour of our state-of-the-art hospital, alongside the chance to meet and chat to our team of nurses and clinicians to find out more about the different nursing roles available at Davies.
“We’re really looking forward to meeting everyone and explaining all about the nursing services at Davies Veterinary Specialists, and why the work we do is so important and so rewarding.”
Welcome refreshments and lunch will be provided. More information about the day and booking can be found online.