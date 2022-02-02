2 Feb 2022
Vet team created climate-conscious cookbook, increased recycling efforts, and held raffles to raise money for children and young people mental health charity CHUMS.
Savina Hart (client care) with Ronan Doyle (clinical director) and Lillian Twigg (head of nursing).
A year’s worth of fund-raising by the team at Davies Veterinary Specialists has resulted in a cheque worth £1,500 for its charity for 2021.
Davies chose CHUMS, which provides mental health and emotional well-being services to children and young people in Bedfordshire, to be the beneficiary of its fund-raising last year.
The favourite moneymaker was a climate-conscious cookbook, which team members contributed to, with the resulting PDF of vegetarian and vegan recipes from locally sourced and seasonal foods sold to colleagues for a donation.
Staff raised additional money with donations for recycled detritus collected in the staff room as part of its existing TerraCycle scheme. Three raffles and the sale of jam jar flowers by a creative member of the team also boosted the total.
Tim Richardson, managing director of Davies, said: “We are delighted that, despite the pandemic, we managed to raise £1,500. CHUMS is an admirable local charity, providing important practical and emotional support across so many aspects of life. We are proud to have been able to help them to fund their vital work in this way.”
In addition to the CHUMS fund-raising, Davies made donations to other charities close to team member hearts, including Alzheimer’s Society, Little Princess Trust and Child Bereavement UK, as well as Gorgeous George One Big Fight, a fund-raiser for a 12-year-old boy with an aggressive brain tumour.
StreetVet, which delivers free care to the pets of homeless people, has been chosen as Davies’ charity of the year for 2022.
Emma Stewart, corporate and community fund-raising manager at CHUMS, said: “We were thrilled to be so generously supported by Davies during such a challenging period, when we were being inundated with extra mental health referrals, but our corporate, community and events fund-raising programme was being decimated by the pandemic.
“Congratulations on coming up with such original, climate-friendly initiatives.”