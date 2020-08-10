10 Aug 2020
Company takes on otitis product after acquiring the worldwide rights to the marketing and manufacture from Elanco Animal Health.
Dechra Veterinary Products’ otitis range has been expanded after it added Osurnia to its portfolio.
Dechra has acquired the worldwide rights to the marketing and manufacture of Osurnia from Elanco Animal Health, which is divesting some of its portfolio of products as part of its £5 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health.
Osurnia is a treatment for inflamed and infected canine ears, and contains three active ingredients:
The same dose applies to any dog, regardless of size and weight, and it is designed to be easy to administer from a pre-measured, single-dose tube.
Dechra’s range includes Canaural and Recicort, plus a number of ear cleaners.
Dechra country manager for UK and Ireland Roddy Webster said: “We know that otitis externa is a common challenge for both vets and clients, with ear infections among the most frequent reasons for dogs to be presented at the vet clinic, so we are delighted with the addition of Osurnia, which extends our range of solutions for veterinarians to manage otitis.
“We are now able to offer the best treatment for the pet, taking into consideration the veterinarian’s clinical preference and the owner’s lifestyle.
“Dechra’s experience in otitis will bring a lot of added value to otitis externa management for veterinarians.”