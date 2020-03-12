12 Mar 2020
“...it seems everyone will be taking away a lot from the day, which is what these roadshows are all about” – Dave Hollinshead, Vets Now.
Vet and nursing streams and an exhibition featured at the Vets Now ECC Bitesize Roadshow in Sheffield.
More than 60 delegates took the chance to update their emergency and critical care CPD on the latest stop of the Vets Now ECC Bitesize Roadshow.
Held at the Hilton Hotel in Sheffield (11 March), vets and nurses from across the region got stuck into two streams covering everything from stabilising traumatic brain injuries to common reasons rabbits present out of hours.
Both the vet and nurse streams featured presentations and workshops from leading voices in the ECC field, including Rachel Liebelt, Jacqui Seymour and Rachel Chambers.
An exhibition with roadshow sponsors, Woodley, Boehringer Ingelheim, DMS and TVM, as well as official roadshow media partner Vet Times, also featured.
Event chairman and practising vet Dave Hollinshead said: “We are delighted so many people have come out to the event despite concerns around coronavirus.
“It has been a great to see so many highly engaged delegates and, from the feedback we have been getting, it seems everyone will be taking away a lot from the day, which is what these roadshows are all about.”
The next stop of the roadshow had been due to be in Maidstone on 25 March, but this has been cancelled as a precaution due to the developing coronavirus situation.
Roadshow details, locations and dates are available via the Vets Now website.