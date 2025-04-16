16 Apr 2025
Vetpol officials are already looking forward following the success of their 2025 event in Leicestershire.
The second SQP event was hailed a success.
Vetpol has celebrated the “overwhelmingly positive” response from participants attending its second annual SQP congress.
The SQP training and registration body said the CPD event, held at Burleigh Court Hotel in Loughborough on 8 April, aimed to “inspire and upskill” its delegates.
With a theme of “Connecting the SQP Community,” the congress was attended by registered SQPs from veterinary practices, wildlife rescues, pet and farm retail and groomers, as well as representatives from groups including NOAH and WSAVA.
Vetpol introduced two learning zones for the 2025 event, dedicated areas for attendees to delve deeper into key subjects and refine their practical skills.
As well as CPD sessions and interactive learning opportunities, participants also competed in a quiz challenge and several awards were presented during the day.
Carla England was named CPD Champion 2024 after logging 20 times the required number of CPD hours last year, while awards were also presented to SQP ambassadors Helen Webb, Andy Currall and Lise-Marie Noon for their dedicated work.
Vetpol co-founder Caroline Johnson said: “We had overwhelmingly positive comments from everyone who took part.
“It was wonderful to see the enthusiasm SQPs have for learning and their drive to deliver excellence in all aspects of veterinary medicine supply. We feel very privileged to represent them and to deliver CPD events like this.
“Our next challenge is to build on this year’s success by actioning our exciting plans through into 2026.”