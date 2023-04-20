20 Apr
Orthopaedic surgeon Nic Woodbridge has become site lead at Cambridgeshire hospital.
An orthopaedic vet who has worked in both the UK and Asia has been appointed new hospital director and site lead at Dick White Referrals (DWR).
Nic Woodbridge takes on the position at the referral centre in Cambridgeshire soon after a new £15 million building project to treble its size, creating the largest veterinary referral centre in Europe.
Mr Woodbridge started with a rotating internship at the RVC, then spent time working at a primary care practice before undertaking a surgical residency at DWR in 2010. He has also worked as head of orthopaedics at a Suffolk referral centre before spending six years in senior roles in Hong Kong.
Mr Woodbridge returned to the UK in 2021 to take on the role of head of orthopaedics at DWR and was named interim hospital director in October 2022 – a post that has now been made permanent.
He said: “It’s an exciting time at DWR. We are working to create the best environment we can for our patients, clients and team. We’re launching exciting new services, such as dentistry, and setting up our new emergency and critical care department, which will receive patients 24/7.”
Mr Woodbridge added: “Other departments, such as orthopaedics and soft tissue surgery, are expanding, with a lot of new people joining the team. We’ve introduced a new concierge-style greeting service for our clients, while our dedicated case managers ensure that clients feel supported throughout the journey of their pet’s care.
“On top of that, we are optimising the patient journey through the hospital, and I’m really enjoying working with the team to put the processes and procedures in place for us to elevate our service offerings.
“DWR is a great place to be and there is an outstanding clinical team. People genuinely care about what they do and are extremely passionate about helping pets in need.”