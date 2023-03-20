Broadly speaking, PMS companies have taken a few different approaches in our sector. Some fully embrace the idea of the PMS as a platform and have wonderful open APIs. They may charge for these, and they may vary in quality, but the philosophy is what is important here. Companies like Covetrus, MWI and Provet have broad APIs that allow for good and simple integration. This list is not exhaustive, and some of the smaller players, such as Teleos and VetIT, will offer “bespoke” integrations rather than a general API, but are philosophically open to the idea of integrating. Other PMS companies talk a lot about integration, but are not really open – they shall remain nameless – instead operating a fairly walled garden approach to access, often because they are concerned about losing revenue in areas that other tech operators may disrupt.