19 Aug
The University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine and the British Veterinary Ethnicity and Diversity Society (BVEDS) have hosted the first conference in the UK focusing on diversity and inclusion within the veterinary professions.
Attended virtually by 300 delegates from across the veterinary professions on 14 and 15 August, delegates heard from:
They spoke about the problems within the sector and outlined what an inclusive workplace looks like.
Also in attendance was Mark Jones from Aviva and Stephanie-Rae Flicker from the student-led outreach group Animal Aspirations, who delivered the keynote speeches, stressing the need to bring different voices to the table to create change within the profession.
The BVA also highlighted the lack of diversity within the veterinary sector. It was reported that 3% of vets are non-white compared to a UK population that is 14% non-white, and that almost a quarter of those entering the profession were privately educated.
Those from the BVLGBT+, BVCIS and BVEDS communities also reported the difficulty they experienced in sharing experiences of discrimination in community workshops.
BVEDS co-founder Issa Robson said: “I feel humbled by the efforts of all speakers, facilitators and organisers made over these two days to make this conference truly remarkable and inspiring. I’d like to thank the participants who contributed to some truly courageous conversations.
“We have had incredible support from People, Culture and Inclusion team at the University of Surrey; the BVA; the RCVS; Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify; the VMG; Advance HE; Vetlife; and SPVS, to name a few.
“We will be working to bring the session recordings to the wider profession.”
Chris Proudman, head of the University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine, added: “I am delighted to have hosted this conference with the BVEDS. Having vets from different ethnicities, gender and sexual orientation will help them deliver better care to the communities they serve as they understand the difficulties they experience.
“Diversifying the veterinary workforce is key to the future of the profession and we need to take action to make sure this happens.”