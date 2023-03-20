20 Mar 2023
Dane Walker hopes to make a splash with his latest fund-raising for the Worldwide Veterinary Service.
DNA Vetcare director Dane Walker.
A senior vet is planning to make a splash to help continue his organisation’s association with a UK-based animal welfare charity.
DNA Vetcare, which operates 17 practices across London and Kent, has raised £26,000 for Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) since 2019, including £10,000 in 2022 alone.
Now, DNA Vetcare director Dane Walker, who has worked with the charity as a volunteer in Thailand, is preparing to undertake a 5km marathon swim on 13 May to generate further funds. An online donation page has also been set up.
Mr Walker said: “It is an honour to support WVS and their outstanding efforts. The funds raised will make a meaningful impact on the lives of dogs throughout Thailand and the rest of the world.
“Our gratitude extends to the generous DNA Vetcare clients and dedicated teams who make this possible.”
WVS founder and chief executive Luke Gamble said: “The ongoing impact of the pandemic combined with soaring costs globally is impacting the welfare of so many animals.
“Every day, our vets see horrific cases, visiting places where access to veterinary care is often limited or non-existent, and as a consequence the animals are suffering greatly.”
Dr Gamble added: “Dane and the DNA Vetcare team are incredible. They continue to champion animal welfare tirelessly and their support has made a huge and very positive difference.
“Thanks to their altruistic generosity, we’ve been able to send more vet teams, more equipment and help many more animals in places where veterinary care is so desperately lacking.
“When the veterinary community comes together in this way, we can make a lasting change to animal welfare standards in some of the world’s poorest and under resourced areas.”
The fund-raising page can be found online. Donations to WVS can also be made direct on its website.