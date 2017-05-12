But a number of elements of pay do not count, including pension payments or benefits in kind – such as private medical insurance or other benefits (except an accommodation allowance) – or any extra pay for overtime or shift work. Only the basic rate of pay is taken into consideration for overtime worked, expenses, and any allowances or payments not attributable to their performance not part of their basic salary – for example, an additional element of pay for London weighting or an on-call allowance. The amount left is the total amount paid for the purposes of NMW.