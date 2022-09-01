1 Sept
A veterinary industry charity is gearing up for a major fund-raising drive this October and needs professionals to get active.
A veterinary sector support charity has warned its work is likely to be needed more than ever before ahead of a major fund-raising event.
Professionals are being urged to get involved in the third Veterinary Month of Movement (VMOM) this October, in aid of Vetlife.
The charity provides a helpline, plus health and financial support services to the professions.
But applications for its financial help have soared by 85% in the past three years and officials are worried that the current cost of living crisis will only increase demand further.
Participants can set themselves distance targets or try new activities during the month, while past activities have ranged from walking and cycling to paddleboarding and yoga.
Trustee Richard Killen said: “It is well recognised how important physical activity is for well-being, and what better way to promote within your workplace than participating in this event.
“Vetlife is a great charity with ever-increasing demands on its services and it is hoped that much-needed funds can be raised through the VMOM campaign. Vetlife will be grateful for any contributions to its work.”
Vetlife Helpline is available 24 hours a day every day for confidential support on 0303 040 2551 – or email via its website.