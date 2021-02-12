12 Feb 2021
Jon Hall and Toby Trimble from Wear Referrals in County Durham secure honours from University of Nottingham.
Jon Hall (left) and Toby Trimble (right) from Wear Referrals in County Durham have been recognised with prestigious academic roles.
Two specialist vets at a north-east referral hospital have been recognised for their work in a double award of academic roles at the University of Nottingham School of Veterinary Medicine and Science.
Small animal soft tissue surgery specialist Jon Hall has been made a professor of small animal surgery, while Toby Trimble, an anaesthesia and analgesia specialist, has been appointed as assistant professor of veterinary anaesthesia.
The duo both work at Wear Referrals in Bradbury, County Durham.
Mr Hall, whose parents owned a vet practice in Wigan, said: “It’s a terrific honour and a great responsibility. I am really looking forward to this new opportunity.
“There are a lot of very exciting developments in the world of veterinary surgery right now, and I’m very keen to highlight and showcase these to the students and postgraduate vets training for further qualifications.”
Dr Trimble graduated from the university in 2011 and has happy memories of his time at Nottingham. He said: “I’m sure it will be a different dynamic going back there as an assistant professor rather than a student. I’m really looking forward to it. I have already been involved in the teaching of veterinary surgeons and nurses at CPD events and within the hospital at Wear, and find it hugely rewarding.
“To now extend that to working directly with the school in teaching undergraduate and postgraduate students will be absolutely brilliant.”