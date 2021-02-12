‘Hugely rewarding’

Dr Trimble graduated from the university in 2011 and has happy memories of his time at Nottingham. He said: “I’m sure it will be a different dynamic going back there as an assistant professor rather than a student. I’m really looking forward to it. I have already been involved in the teaching of veterinary surgeons and nurses at CPD events and within the hospital at Wear, and find it hugely rewarding.