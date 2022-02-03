3 Feb 2022
Linnaeus-owned Davies Veterinary Specialists, and its anaesthesia and analgesia specialist Ellie West take top accolades at inaugural Veterinary Green Awards.
The Green Group at Davies.
Davies Veterinary Specialists (Davies) is celebrating double success in the inaugural Veterinary Green Awards.
The Linnaeus-owned referral practice won Most Green Practice in the event, while Ellie West, sustainability lead for Linneaus nationally and a European specialist in veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia, scooped the Most Green Individual award.
The awards ceremony was part of the Virtual Congress 2022 organised by The Webinar Vet, which also showcased sustainability.
Both awards were shared with other winners. Davies was recognised alongside Old Hall Veterinary Centre in Cumbria while Laura Higham, founder of voluntary group Vet Sustain, shared the individual award.
Miss West was recognised for leadership in the sector by raising awareness of sustainability and encouraging others to make a difference. She focuses on three key areas: climate change mitigation, waste management and responsible pharmaceutical stewardship.
She said: “Winning this award is a real honour, and I’m very grateful to be recognised by my peers in the veterinary community.
“We can only make a difference to the environment by working collaboratively, so I am lucky to have so many supportive colleagues at Davies and Linnaeus, who also play their parts in making this sector more sustainable.”
Davies was praised by the judges for freely sharing information on sustainability to help other practices improve their impact on the environment.
In the past 18 months, Davies has worked on sustainability areas including anaesthetic gases, antibiotics, waste and recycling, resources, transport emissions and local environment projects.
It also holds green level accreditation from Investors in the Environment (iiE). In 2020, it was the first practice in the profession to win the iiE Sustainability Influencer Business of the Year.