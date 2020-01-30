30 Jan 2020
“I feel humble and extremely blessed to be recognised in this way for doing something I love, for the people and a community I care so much about” – Vicky Robinson.
One of the founders of Vet Dynamics has been named Outstanding Female Entrepreneur at the 2019 Best Business Awards.
Along with husband Alan, Vicky Robinson created and now helps run Vet Dynamics – a consultancy that works with independent veterinary practice owners to help them maximise the potential of their businesses.
Mrs Robinson has now been recognised at the awards, which attract a wide range of entries from across all sectors – from large international public limited companies and public sector organisations, to dynamic and innovative small and medium enterprises.
A large panel of independent expert judges select winners according to strict criteria for each category and sector.
The judging panel said: “When the going gets tough, Vicky Robinson rises to the challenge.
“She is one of the few people who have moved from being a practice manager in a vet practice to becoming an owner. She then realised that vets, although clinically knowledgeable, often lack business experience, so formed Vet Dynamics with Alan Robinson to fill the gap.
“Congratulations to Vicky for making Vet Dynamics the leading UK practice broker and for developing that area of Vet Dynamics into a global enterprise.”
On receiving the award, Mrs Robinson said: “I feel humble and extremely blessed to be recognised in this way for doing something I love, for the people and a community I care so much about.”