22 Aug
UCAS data has indicated an increase in both initial admissions and overall applications in 2024, although the full picture is unlikely to emerge for some time.
New figures have indicated a significant rise in initial admissions to UK veterinary science degree programmes following this summer’s A-level and Higher exam results.
Data from the university admissions body UCAS suggests that more students have been accepted on to courses so far this year than during either year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Latest statistics have also suggested a slight rise in course applications this year, after a fall was recorded in 2023.
Recent initiatives intended to help raise interest in veterinary careers among young people have been partly influenced by fears of declining interest and a subsequent knock-on effect on the sector’s existing workforce challenges.
But figures for six days after the A-level results were released on 15 August showed the number of accepted veterinary science applicants was up by 7% on the same point last year, at 2,320.
That total also exceeded the previous highest figure of 2,310 recorded at the same stage in 2021, the second year in which admissions were based on teacher assessments instead of formal exams during the COVID pandemic.
Overall, UCAS said applications were up by around 1% this year, to a little more than 16,000, based on data up to 30 June.
That figure indicates a slight recovery after the body recorded a drop of more than 6% in 2023.
Although the VSC, the body that represents UK vet schools, sought to play down that figure when they stressed courses remained “oversubscribed”, it has yet to comment on this year’s figures.
A spokesperson said the group would be reviewing the latest admissions cycle over the coming weeks.