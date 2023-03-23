23 Mar 2023
Small animal specialist and clinical cardiologist Jon Wray, an RCVS fellow, has joined Linnaeus-owned Southfields Veterinary Specialists.
Jon Wray.
Mr Wray, an RCVS fellow, joins Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Basildon as a clinician in cardiology and consultant specialist in small animal internal medicine, also providing interventional radiology services.
The Linnaeus hospital opened last summer at a cost of £16 million and, at 42,000 sq ft, is one of the largest referral centres in the UK.
Mr Wray said: “I am very excited to move to Southfields and join the stellar cardiology and internal medicine teams in such a state-of-the-art building with world-leading facilities.
“I have 25 years of experience offering internal medicine, cardiology and interventional radiology referral services – many of those spent in the south-east.
“I now hope to contribute to developing further the service to our referring colleagues, their patients and pet owners here at Southfields Veterinary Specialists.”
Mr Wray added: “I’m specifically interested in the investigation and management of dysphagia, endocrine dwarfism, diagnostic and therapeutic interventional endoscopy, congenital heart disease, pericardial disease, interventional cardiology and interventional radiology.”
Mr Wray became an RCVS fellow in 2018 and was admitted as a fellow of the Royal Society of Biology, and listed as a chartered biologist the same year.
He is the author of the book Canine Internal Medicine: What’s Your Diagnosis?, is a visiting lecturer at the universities of Copenhagen and Lusofona (Lisbon), and a past chief examiner for the RCVS certificate and diploma in small animal medicine.