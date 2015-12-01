Electronic cigarettes

But what of e-cigarettes? In the recent case of Insley v Accent Catering, a caterer at a school was asked to attend a disciplinary hearing having been seen using an e-cigarette in front of pupils. The caterer resigned before the disciplinary hearing took place, so the tribunal was not required to decide whether or not she would have been fairly dismissed. The tribunal noted, however, that although the school’s smoking policy clearly banned smoking on school premises, it did not prohibit the use of e-cigarettes. These cigarettes are unlikely to fall under the statutory smoking ban as they involve the inhalation of vaporised mist, rather than smoke.